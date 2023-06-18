132 Carmichael Street – Weekends

By Stanley Greaves
FRIDAY
This was payday. Waterfront workers received wages from the pay office of companies. My father’s was Sandbach Parker Ltd. Sometimes when he was working elsewhere I had to take his tag, a piece of round copper stamped with a number, to receive his pay. Men in the line seeing me in Saint’s uniform and books would ask questions about my identity. They were most pleased to see the son of one of them attending such a school and would promptly send me to the head of it as “Sweetie Greaves’ son”. I never found out how my Dad got that name; if it had anything to do with his guitar playing.