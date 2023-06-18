Try this: Greek-style Roast Potatoes

There are certain things that make an appearance on the Sunday lunch table every week, in some form or fashion, and potatoes are one of them. Roast Potatoes are an undeniable favourite and most of us are accustomed to them being crusty and crispy on the outside with fluffy insides. However, it is always exciting to try new ways of cooking familiar dishes and ingredients. I give you: Greek-style roast potatoes.

I say Greek-style because I did not use Olive oil or oregano which add signature notes of flavour to the potatoes. For me, it was more about the cooking technique and texture involved that make it deliciously different.