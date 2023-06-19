Now that the elections are over, priority should be given to the financial accountability of local government bodies

The problem is not simply fossil fuel emissions. It’s fossil fuels – period. The solution is clear: The world must phase out fossil fuels in a just and equitable way – moving to leave oil, coal and gas in the ground…Fossil fuel companies must also cease and desist influence peddling and legal threats designed to knee-cap progress.
Fossil fuel industry transition plans must be transformation plans, that chart a company’s move to clean energy – and away from a product incompatible with human survival. Otherwise, they are just proposals to become more efficient planet-wreckers. – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres