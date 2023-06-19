India manufactured Region One ferry not operational as stellings still being retrofitted

The MV Ma Lisha ferry is yet to make its maiden commercial voyage between the North West District, Region One and Georgetown, and according to Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) is working diligently to have the India manufactured vessel operational.

Edghill told this newspaper last week that the stellings at Port Kaituma and Mabaruma are being retrofitted to accommodate the vessel. He did not give a timeline for when the rehabilitative work would be completed.

Head of the T&HD Marcelene Merchant, in response to questions from this newspaper, indicated that the vessel would go into operation as soon as rehabilitation work was completed at Mabaruma. She also noted that work was scheduled to be completed on the Port Kaituma and Kingston wharves.