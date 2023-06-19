Speedboat being procured for prisons mental health unit

The Ministry of Legal Affairs is procuring a speedboat to aid in the work of the Prisons Mental Unit, as it expands support for the criminal justice system programme.

According to an advertisement published yesterday, the ministry is inviting bids for the supply and delivery of a speedboat with a shed for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS). The boat is being procured through an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) US$8 million loan.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall told Stabroek News yesterday that this is a new unit the ministry is working on and giving support to. He said while the objective of the programme was to reduce prison population, the establishment of the mental unit was to provide the necessary care and support to affected inmates.