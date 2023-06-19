Motorcyclist killed by drunk driver at Friendship

A 25-year-old motorcyclist of Friendship, East Coast Demerara was on Saturday evening struck down and killed by a drunk driver.

A police report stated that the incident, which occurred around 20:30 hrs on Saturday on the Friendship Railway Embankment, involved motorcar PAE 137 driven by a 22-year-old man and motorcycle (number unknown) ridden by 25-year-old Oliver Collins of Lot 70 Friendship, East Coast Demerara.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the car was proceeding east and the motorcycle was proceeding west, when the car veered into the path of the motorcycle and collided with it.