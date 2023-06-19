How the cost of living is affecting people

Interviews and photos by Subhana Shiwmangal

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Kitty, Georgetown about the cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Zabeeda Khan, 58-year-old vendor said: “Right now the price for everything gone up in the market and it’s affecting me a lot. The money I suppose to make when selling at the market, I’m not making and things just getting more expensive in the markets. I can’t afford to provide for my family. For instance, simple things such as tomatoes and celery gone up.