Two in hospital after Friendship accident

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider are currently patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after they suffered injuries following a collision with a car on Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara on Saturday night.
The accident involved PRR 2878 driven by twenty-nine-year-old Robert Singh of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara and motorcycle CK 2347 ridden by sixty-five-year-old Noel Drayton with forty-nine-year-old pillion rider Mitzie Farley, both of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara.