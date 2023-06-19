Star Network CEO evicted after failed launch

(Trinidad Guardian) Three days after the failure to launch Star Network, a mobile solutions option for customers, owner Keron Les Pierre was asked to leave the Invaders Bay co-working space where he had set up shop.

Last week, Les Pierre had a botched launch of an event that he has said would revolutionise the mobile industry.

His pitch was to sell phones and laptops at $1.

“The launch event is scheduled to take place at Level 2, Invaders Bay Tower, located adjacent to MovieTowne in Port-of-Spain,” the press statement had said.

However, it was shut down after hundreds of people showed up for an event that was essentially a one-man operation.

Les Pierre was using the co-working space by Regus, the world’s largest provider of flexible workspace which currently rents space within the Woodside Building for its Port-of-Spain Business Centre.

In an interview with the Sunday Guardian last week at Guardian Media’s St Vincent Street office, Les Pierre, the CEO of Star, said that the management asked him to terminate their arrangement which he had in place since 2018, given the unexpected crowds and chaos which resulted in tenanted people not being able to access the building.

The Sunday Guardian understands that the package he initially purchased from the Regus was an address-only package, which would allow him to receive mail and use the address for business purposes.

However, before the launch, he had rented the facility’s boardroom which is available for up-to-date paid tenants.

The Sunday Guardian was told that no notification was given to Regus for a launch event and that on the day that left tenants blindsided by the crowds.

In a comment on the matter, Stephanie Quesnel, Regus’ general manager said, “At Regus, we have policies and procedures in place that must be adhered to by all clients across our global network of 3,500 centres. These policies are in place to ensure a safe and professional environment for all our clients. In this instance, our address was utilised without any authorisation in which to do so and subsequently caused a large influx of members of the public unexpectedly showing up to our location. The scenario was in breach of many of our clauses and resulted in us having no choice but to terminate service.”

While excited by the interest, Les Pierre, 36, said the situation could have been avoided if customers had read the fine print.