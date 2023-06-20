Daily Features

Global Insights: The New China Playbook

Dr. Bertrand Ramcharan
Dr. Bertrand Ramcharan
By

By Dr. Bertrand Ramcharan, Seventh Chancellor of the

University of Guyana  and erstwhile Fellow at Harvard University

As an emerging energy power, a forthcoming member of the UN Security Council, and with an energetic President reaching out internationally, Guyana now has a heightened role on the world stage. It is therefore timely for Guyanese to sharpen our insights into the major players and issues in international relations.

Keyu Jin, a Chinese-born, Harvard-educated academic, who is now Professor at the LSE, and straddles China, America and Europe, has just published an important book, The New China Playbook: Beyond Socialism and Capitalism. It has pertinent insights into Chinese perspectives on international relations.

Trending