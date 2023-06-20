Global Insights: The New China Playbook

By Dr. Bertrand Ramcharan, Seventh Chancellor of the

University of Guyana and erstwhile Fellow at Harvard University

As an emerging energy power, a forthcoming member of the UN Security Council, and with an energetic President reaching out internationally, Guyana now has a heightened role on the world stage. It is therefore timely for Guyanese to sharpen our insights into the major players and issues in international relations.

Keyu Jin, a Chinese-born, Harvard-educated academic, who is now Professor at the LSE, and straddles China, America and Europe, has just published an important book, The New China Playbook: Beyond Socialism and Capitalism. It has pertinent insights into Chinese perspectives on international relations.