Judge dismisses opposition challenge to NRF Bill

Declaring that “the presence, absence or use of the Mace in the National Assembly is not provided for in the Constitution or the Laws of Guyana,” High Court Judge Navindra Singh has dismissed the entire case brought by the opposition, in its challenge to the December 2021 passage of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Bill.

He said its significance was clearly only “symbolic,” even as he underscored that it was just a “length of metal” incapable of grounding any legitimacy of acts done by elected representatives of the country.

In a strong reprimand directed clearly to the Opposition side of the House, the judge said “it is preposterous to contend that the legislative power of the nation can be halted by the abhorrent and deplorable actions of a few miscreants.”