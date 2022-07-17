Parties fail to agree on facts in challenge to passage of Natural Resource Fund law -judge converts action to state of claim proceedings

With litigants on both sides unable to agree on the facts in the legal challenge mounted to the passage of the controversial Natural Resource Fund (NRF) law, High Court Judge Navindra Singh has converted the action from a fixed date application (FDA) to a statement of claim (SOC).

The Judge noted that in so doing, there would be no further issues as to what the facts and issues to be canvassed are, while noting that the parties will then be able to file and serve on each other, their various pleadings encompassing their case.

At a previous hearing back in May, Justice Singh had said he detected what he considered to be a material disputed fact. As a result, he asked all the parties to submit a statement of agreed facts.