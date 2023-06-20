Two Berbice election ties to be broken by drawing of lots

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today said that after the ascertainment and declaration of election results by the Returning Officer, there are ties at the constituency (first-past-the-post) level in two areas, namely: Seafield/Tempie – Constituency 4 and Plegt Anker/Kortberaadt – Constituency 4.
In order to resolve these ties, the respective Returning Officers are required to draw lots, in the presence of a magistrate, GECOM said.
This will occur on Thursday, 22nd June, 2023 at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court at 14:00hrs.