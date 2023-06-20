Dharamlall on $1m bail -after arrested by police over rape allegation

Hours after being arrested by law enforcement officers at the Brickdam Police Station in a rape investigation, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall was last night released on $1m bail.

He is to return to the station at 8 am today.

Dharamlall was last evening arrested by police after presenting himself at the Brickdam Police Station in relation to rape allegations made by a 16-year-old girl.

At approximately 6.30 pm yesterday, he surrendered himself in the company of his attorney Nigel Hughes and remained at the Brickdam Station until 10.15 pm.