Any formal complaint filed in this matter will get unbiased and urgent attention

Dear Editor

I write with the utmost concern for the welfare of the child and the allegations made against a sitting government minister. Firstly, I wish to express my full and unwavering support for the child. It is my sincere hope that the child gets all the support she needs, and I ask her to be truthful in the statements she presents to officials. Secondly, I wish to distance myself from all suggestions that I had any contact with the child in any manner before, during or after these allegations came to light. At no point did I contact any of the contestants of the pageant save for the Region 4 representative advising her on possible actions when the pageant seemed unfairly judged. No other!

Editor, I was contacted by a person through Facebook Messenger seeking my support in trying to find a lawyer who can represent a possible 16-year-old rape victim of Indigenous descent in filing a formal complaint to which I offered three attorneys that I know to be exemplary. I was told that they will not use those attorneys and will seek legal support elsewhere. I also directed them to the Rights of the Child Commission and shared the contact for the Chair of the Commission with the person. The person on Messenger did not offer the name of the child and I did not ask out of respect for the child’s privacy. I am fortified in my belief that His Excellency’s, and the Hon. Minister of Human and Social Services’ commitment to ensure a full probe of the events takes place that will find the facts and deal with those findings in the most appropriate and just manner.

I have been assured that any formal complaint filed in the matter will get unbiased and urgent attention as such matters are not taken lightly by this government. It is my deep and heartfelt hope that the child is being offered every possible support necessary to get to the bottom of this and that her welfare is being taken cared of through this process.

Sincerely,

Lenox R. Shuman