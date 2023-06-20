Health Ministry launches hybrid nurses training programme

PhotosHealth Ministry launches hybrid nurses training programmeBy Stabroek News June 20, 2023 The Ministry of Health’s, Health Sciences Division in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation and Coursera yesterday launched the Hybrid Professional Nursing Training Programme at the Ministry’s Brickdam Headquarters. This programme will see the first batch of 1,160 students from the ten administrative regions being trained as Registered Nurses for a period of three years. Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony (seated third from right) at the launch with other participants. (Ministry of Health photo)Comments
