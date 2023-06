The Police Falcons thumped the Guyana Defence Force unit, 31-7 when the curtains came down on the GRFU 12s tournament on Saturday at the National Park.Led by two tries by Owen Adonis and a try and conversion by Theo Henry, the Police outfit easily arrested the militia men.

Rickford Cummings and Lionel Holder also had their names on the scoresheet for the Falcons.

Akeano James with a try and conversion was the lone scorer for GDF.