Appeal court hears challenge in case of woman sentenced to 98 years for killing her two children

Having heard the appeal filed by Hofosawa Awena Rutherford to her conviction and sentence for poisoning her children back in 2014, the Court of Appeal will next move to deliver its judgment.

Following the hearing on Monday, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards announced that the court will disseminate notices to the attorneys, informing when it will rule.

Rutherford through her attorney Dexter Smartt, has argued that the judge who conducted her trial, failed to assess the voluntariness of statements the police said she made, incriminating herself.