GECOM Commissioners differ on review of local gov’t elections

Over a week after the conclusion of Local Government Elections (LGE) Opposition Commissioner, Vincent Alexander is calling on GECOM, to review the entire election.

“I will call for a review of the whole process,” Alexander said during an interview with Stabroek News.

Alexander contended that it is standard operating procedure (SOP) and intends to see what needs to be addressed for future elections.

“In any exercise, there must be an evaluation after to see what went well, to see if it didn’t go well, and to see how it can be fixed for the future. So, an evaluation is par for the course. It is standard operating procedure,” Alexander noted. This also comes in the backdrop of Alexander leveling several allegations at the elections body, such as, the disenfranchising of voters from voting on Election Day and the changes made to 37 constituency boundaries. Other allegations include having a list of voters that may have not been right and the hiring of high level staff before the elections.