North Ruimveldt man charged with break and enter and larceny

A 25-year-old man of Lot 3666 Christiani Street, North Ruimveldt appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to the charge of break and enter and larceny.
It is alleged that between 15th June, at 21:00 hours and 16th June, at 6:25 hours, at Lot 1185 Pigeon Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, the defendant, Jomal Waldron, broke and entered the dwelling house of Shevon Wray and stole one BMX bicycle valued $27,000, as well as $17,900 in cash, all property of Wray.