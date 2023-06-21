Trinidad Energy Ministry launches probe into Massy worker’s death

(Trinidad Guardian) The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) has set up a team to investigate the incident in which Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES) worker, Allan Lane Ramkissoon, died after suffering severe burn injuries on the job.

Ramkissoon was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Colombia but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The ministry confirmed the investigative team includes a Petroleum Engi-neer, a Mechanical Engi-neer, a Chemical Engineer and a Petroleum Inspector.

On June 15, the Ministry of Energy received a report of his injuries.

Ramkissoon was doing preparatory work ahead of planned maintenance works on a plant at Niquan Energy Trinidad Limited (NETL) in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Speaking to the media at Labour Day celebrations on Monday, president of the Pointe-a-Pierre branch of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), Christopher Jackman said no fire alarm was heard and the ambulance took hours to arrive.