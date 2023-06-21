Place special attention on violation of Indigenous women’s rights

Dear Editor,

We, the women of the Wapichan Wiizi Women’s Movement are appalled at the alleged rape of a 16 year old Indigenous girl by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall. As Indigenous women, sisters and mothers, we feel deep pain at this, even as we are still in mourning over the perishing of 20 Indigenous children in the recent Mahdia school fire tragedy.

We call upon the government and responsible agencies to place special attention on the violation of Indigenous women’s rights, as well as failures to effectively implement and uphold measures aimed at protecting the wellbeing of indigenous women and girls. Indigenous women face monumental structural, systemic, social, and cultural barriers and harm within our communities and country. These challenges have all contributed towards silence on these issues despite the relentless negative impact. Given our unique cultural bonds as Indigenous women, the discrimination we suffer also constitutes a serious, collective trauma which impacts our entire communities and our people.

We applaud the young girl for coming forward, and understand how difficult a time this must be. We stand in full support of her, and we ask the wider Guyanese population to respect the privacy of the survivor. This case needs to be handled in accordance with the right procedures as mandated by the Sexual Offences Act, and no stone left unturned in the pursuit of justice. Those in power should not be given a free pass to act with impunity. Accountability is necessary to heal from the trauma such acts can cause on the individual and collective psyches of our people.

For all Guyanese, there is critical work required to build a society which is safe for indigenous women and girls. We eagerly await the outcome of this case and pray that justice prevails.

Sincerely,

Alma O’connell

Aquila Fernanades

Berlinda Alfred

Clementina John

Faye Fredericks

Goretti Lewis

Immaculata Casimero

Jacintha Realine

Perpetua Cyril

Sharon Scipio

Vannasia Richards

Wapichan Wiizi Women’s

Movement