Enterprise Road Bridge to be closed for five months for reconstruction

The Enterprise Road Bridge, located on the turn near the Enterprise Market, East Coast Demerara is to be closed shortly. The Ministry of Public Works yesterday said that the closure is to facilitate its reconstruction from the current wooden bridge to a concrete structure, in keeping with Government’s modernised infrastructural programme.

The five-month closure begins Friday, June 23, 2023, and will last until November.

Persons who frequent this area are asked to use alternative routes (west) of the village to gain access.

The Ministry of Public Works regrets the temporary inconvenience this project will cause; however, persons are urged to adhere to every traffic sign, signal or direction given on the ground.