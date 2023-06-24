Caribbean culture celebration in Suriname

Several corporate entities in Paramaribo, Suriname, recently collaborated to celebrate the essence of Caribbean culture with a festive evening of food and music.

Ramps Logistics in a release yesterday stated that together with the well-known Courtyard Marriott Paramaribo, the two pulled off what was referred to as an “unforgettable” evening titled “Caribbean Night: Suriname Fesa”.

The event took place at Marriott Paramaribo’s rooftop on the heels of the Suriname Energy, Oil and Gas Summit 2023. The release described the event as having “a lively atmosphere that immersed attendees in the vibrant Caribbean culture… a celebration of unity, diversity, and the power of collaboration within the region.”