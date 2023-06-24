Deportee from France held for 2007 murder of miner

Michael Corrica, a man wanted by police since 2007 for the murder of gold miner, Oswald Joris, was yesterday deported from France and is to be charged shortly.

According to police, the wanted man departed Guyana illegally sometime in 2007 through Port Moleson Creek and made his way to Suriname thence to French Guiana. Corrica stayed and worked there illegally for some years. He eventually departed for France where he was employed as a mason/labourer with a French construction company. While in the company of others, he was apprehended by French Police and a search was conducted on his person where he was found with a stolen cellular phone. He was arrested, taken into custody and later charged for the offence. Corrica appeared in court, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.