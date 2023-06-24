Meadow Brook man remanded over assault of wife

A man appeared in court yesterday charged with assaulting his wife.

Abraham Hamilton appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to the charge of assault. He pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that on Monday, May 22, at Meadow Brook Squatting Area, Georgetown, Hamilton unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon his partner.

The police prosecutor objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence. The magistrate concurred and bail was denied.

Hamilton is expected to make his next court appearance on July 21.