GFF hands over G$12.4M to regional associations for men’s leagues

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Thursday presented GY$12.4M worth of funding to the nine regional member associations to aid in the commencement of their 2023 senior men’s leagues.

According to a release from the federation, some 104 clubs are penciled down to benefit from this gesture that is funded under the umbrella of the GFF’s Member Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).

Essentially each of the associations will receive on average $GYD1.3M towards their respective leagues. Previously, the GFF MFAP, which mirrors the FIFA’s model for funding, annually allocated funds to members for administration and operations, equipment and materials, competitions and technical development and infrastructural development. Regional associations will receive $600,000 each year, affiliates will be granted $500,000 and elite league clubs can access $400,000 for approved costs and projects under a range of strict compliance and oversight measures.