Key meeting set for tomorrow on bridge over Corentyne

The Minister of Public Works of Suriname Dr Riad Nurmohamed will visit Guyana from tomorrow to attend the second High-Level Decision Makers (HLDM) Meeting on the planned Corentyne River bridge.

A release today from the Ministry of Public Works says this meeting heralds the culmination of the Consultancy assignment that was awarded to WSP Caribbean in May 2022 for the Feasibility Study and Detailed Designs for the Construction of a Bridge over the Corentyne .

The HLDM Meeting is a milestone activity of the Consultancy where the key experts from WSP Caribbean will present the main findings and key considerations and field questions from the Guyana and Suriname teams. The first HLDM Meeting was held in Suriname from February 27-28, 2023.

While in Guyana, Dr. Nurmohamed will meet with his ministerial counterpart Juan Edghill to discuss matters relating to the construction of the Corentyne River Bridge for which Tender Document was issued to the five prequalified contractors on May 9, 2023 and closes August 1, 2023.

The Corentyne River Bridge will be constructed via a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and according to the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain model (DBFOM). This means that the successful contractor of joint venture will be responsible for its final design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance, the release said.

The list of pre-qualified contractors/joint ventures are as follows:

1. China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)

2. China Railway Construction International Ltd (CRCCI), China Railway Construction Caribbean Co Ltd (CRCCCL), and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co Ltd (CRBG)

3. Ballast Nedam Infra Suriname B.V.

4. China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC)

5. China Overseas Engineering Group Co Ltd (COVEC), China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co Ltd (CREEC), and China Railway First Group (CRRG).

According to the agreement reached between Guyana and Suriname at the first HLDM Meeting in Suriname, offers will be evaluated, negotiated and a contract awarded by October 2023.