Complainant in Dharamlall case not denied legal counsel

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) yesterday said that the complainant in the rape allegation against the Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall had not been denied legal counsel.

Last night’s statement by the CPA follows concerns that had been raised by attorneys that the complainant had been denied access to legal counsel in addition to that available via the CPA.

The CPA said that the child remains in protective care of the agency and is currently being provided with counselling and all other relevant support.