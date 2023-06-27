APNU dismayed at draft petroleum bill

APNU has expressed dismay at the government’s draft Petroleum Activities Bill and said that it should address direct spending from cost oil.

The government last week released the bill which is intended to replace the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act 1986 and a two-week period for comments was set aside,

Yesterday, a statement from the Office of the Opposition Leader, raised several reservations and said more detail will be provided when the legislation is presented to the National Assembly. Statements form the Office of the Opposition Leader usually reflect the views of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).