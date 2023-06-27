Sports

Britton goes down to Martinez in battle of former Caribbean U21 champions

—-CAC Games table tennis

Guyana’s Shemar Britton had his fine run at this year’s Central American and Caribbean table tennis championships halted by Cuba’s Livan Martinez, a former Caribbean U12 champion at the quarterfinals yesterday in El Salvador.

Hunting a place in the semi-finals Britton, himself a former Caribbean U21 champion,  lost 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6 and 4-11.

A win would have seen him equal former Caribbean champion Sydney Christophe’s creditable bronze medal, semi-final performance. Earlier yesterday, Britton had defeated the Dominican Republic’s Abit Tejada 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 and 11-5.

