Britton goes down to Martinez in battle of former Caribbean U21 champions

Guyana’s Shemar Britton had his fine run at this year’s Central American and Caribbean table tennis championships halted by Cuba’s Livan Martinez, a former Caribbean U12 champion at the quarterfinals yesterday in El Salvador.
Hunting a place in the semi-finals Britton, himself a former Caribbean U21 champion, lost 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6 and 4-11.
A win would have seen him equal former Caribbean champion Sydney Christophe’s creditable bronze medal, semi-final performance. Earlier yesterday, Britton had defeated the Dominican Republic’s Abit Tejada 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 and 11-5.