Two die in Hampshire, Corentyne crash

The police say they are investigating an accident last night at Hampshire, Corentyne which claimed two lives.

The men who died are 24-year-old Brandon Ramsammy of Lot 1236 Kilcoy/Chesney Village, Corentyne Berbice and 60-year-old Mooreer Khan of Lot 59 Albion, Corentyne.

The police say that Ramsammy was driving motorcar #PRR 7985 east along the northern drive lane of Hampshire Public Road at a fast rate when he lost control and collided with an electric bike, ridden by Khan, which was proceeding west along the southern footpath of the said road.

As a result of the collision, the police say that the rider of the electric bike was pitched onto the southern parapet and then into a drain where he suffered injuries about his body. The car turned over and sustained extensive damage.

The driver and electric bike rider were picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital where they were pronounced death on arrival and later taken to the Ramoo’s Funeral Home.

The other occupants of the car: 23-year-old Rameshwar Sookram of Lot 225 Albion, 29-year-old Joseph Kamaladeen of Lot 332 Chesney and 31-year-old Rajkumar Veerapen of Lot 138 Market Street, Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne were treated at the Port Mourant Hospital and then referred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where they were admitted.