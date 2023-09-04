CJIA for full-scale emergency exercise tomorrow

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise tomorrow, Tuesday, September 5 at 10 am.

A release from the CJIA said that the exercise aims to test the airport’s emergency response procedures and train staff how to handle any eventualities. This exercise is a requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

“We are asking members of the public not to be alarmed if they see or hear unusual activity at the airport during this time. This is only a drill and there is no actual danger”, the release added.