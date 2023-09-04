GRA not challenging finding of US$214m in questionable Exxon expenses

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has offered a no-objection to the US$214m in questionable claims by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL in a move that will likely raise the question of arbitration on a matter which is pivotal to whether this country is being denied more profits.

After the damning audit by UK firm IHS Markit was kept from the public for two years, Stabroek News reported on its findings on April 2nd this year. Five months later, after a series of excuses in which it has cited the need for more verification of the IHS Markit findings, the government is still to pronounce on the US$214m which would constitute additional profit to this country once it was disallowed.