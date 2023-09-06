CARICOM initiatives in support of the United Nations Charter

By Dr Bertrand Ramcharan Seventh Chancellor of the University of Guyana Former UN Under-Secretary-General

September brings the annual session of the UN General Assembly and Governments will once again raise their concerns over issues of peace, development, and respect for human rights. Climate change, the rising oceans, natural disasters, protection of the environment, implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and financing for development will recur in the presentations of CARICOM leaders.

CARICOM has historically supported the international rule of law, as well as faithful adherence to the UN Charter. But it must now build on this and launch a CARICOM initiative in support of the UN Charter at the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly.

This is for two reasons: first, the ground rules of international law have come under challenge during the on-going great power contestations. And, second, the UN Charter is the unique legal document we have in the world that binds everyone of the 193 Member States of the United Nations. It is a matter of imperative importance that every State in the world understands – and be reminded – that it is bound in law by the UN Charter, and must comply with it.