Ministry meets PAHO on eliminating AIDS, STIs

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony on Monday met with a team from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to discuss strategies geared at eliminating Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), hepatitis, and Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030.
A PAHO initiative aims at eliminating more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions in the Americas by 2030 as such, a review of the response to TB and HIV, as well as the development of a roadmap for progress towards TB and HIV elimination, is required.