Twenty placed on $60,000 bail over sugar protest

Twenty protesters were placed on $60,000 bail each after they were charged with obstructing the free flow of traffic, damage to property, unlawful assembly, and an act of terrorism when they appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning.

Roopnarine Sukhu, 45, of Susannah Village; Fizal Kowlessar, 29, of Canefield; Satish Sanichar, 43, of Betsy Ground Village; Mohan Premchand, 40, of Betsy Ground Village; Keeron Bissondyal, 35, of Betsy Ground Village; Boojnarine Ramkisson; Doman Jagnarine, 55, of Canefield; Narinedatt Khemraj, 55, of Canefield; Waqueer Baskh, 30, of Reliance Village; Kemraj Balkarran, 27, of Canefield; Shawn Best, 30, of Adelphi Village; Joseph McPherson, 48, Goed Bananen Land; Raton Singh, 24, of Goed Bananen Land; George Southwell, 32, of Betsy Ground; Totaram Sanichar, 47, of Betsy Ground; Lance Boswin, 34, of Betsy Ground; Marlon Durant, 50, of Adelphi Village; Kippie Denis, 40, of Stanleytown; Satesh Jagnarine, 50, of Canefield, and Nigel Ghangadin, 27, of Betsy Ground Village, all appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh.