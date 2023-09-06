Dear Editor,

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) acknowledges letters in the Kaieteur News and Stabroek News on Friday, September 1, 2023, by Mr. Collin Haynes and would like to provide the following response:

In response to the writer’s concern about frequent power outages, GPL wishes to clarify that for this year, a significant number of the widespread outages within the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) were directly attributed to vehicular accidents and contractors’ equipment (excavators) coming into contact with our Transmission and Distribution network. Mr. Haynes and the public would recall numerous notices published by GPL in relation to contractors operating within close proximity of GPL’s network. The company has solicited the assistance of the Guyana Police Force to institute charges against such delinquent contractors.

Regarding the writer’s assertion that GPL lacks leadership given the absence of a Chief Executive Officer – Mr. Bharat Dindyal (medical leave) and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Strategic Operations, the Company wishes to emphasize that GPL has not been without effective leadership. The Board of Directors implemented robust measures to ensure the efficient functioning of the company. This contingency plan was fully endorsed and executed by the Company’s Executive Management Team.

The writer’s claim that “Mr. Dindyal is still receiving a full compensation package” is grossly inaccurate. The misquoted and excessive figure does not match our official records, which is significantly lower. Nonetheless, Mr. Dindyal is not receiving a salary from GPL.

The Government continues to provide timely updates on the Gas to Energy Project. Therefore, the writer and the public should be aware of signed contracts totaling approximately $35 billion for substation transformers and the construction of the 230kV transmission network from Wales to Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD and from Wales to Goedverwagting EBD. These contracts are expected to be fully executed before December 2024.

The Company appreciates the opportunity to provide clarity on these matters.

Yours respectfully,

Natalie Pindar

Corporate Communications

Officer Guyana Power and

Light Inc.