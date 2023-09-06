Da Fonca nets brace as AK Galaxy whip Wolves United

AK Galaxy downed Wolves United 5-2 when the Bartica Football Association Senior Men’s League resumed on Monday evening at the Community Centre ground.
Voldinho DaFonca bagged a brace in the 21st and 41st minute. He was supported by the combination of Romario Perreira, Samuel Mentore and Wayne Williams who found the back of the net in the 46th, 64th, and 73rd minute respectively. For the loser, the duo of Riley Tracey and Darren Troyer recorded second half conversions in the 61st and 76th minute apiece.