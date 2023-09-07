Courts celebrating 30th anniversary here

Retail and home store giant Courts is celebrating thirty years in Guyana with official celebrations starting this month.

Opened in 1993, Courts – a brand of the Unicomer Group – has become a staple in home furnishing.

A release from the company said that this month’s festivities focus on celebrating its customers and employees for 30 years of support. During the month, customers will experience “super savings and deals on all things `Home’ at the `Courts Home Event.’”

September is also the month in which the selection of the winner of “Operation Home Transformation”, the national home makeover competition, will occur, the release said. The competition has received over 150 entries from across the country and the team at Courts is currently in the evaluation stages to select a winner. The winner will receive a room transformation by Courts worth $750,000 or more. The lucky person will be chosen next week, and the transformation will be revealed at the “Customer Appreciation Event” scheduled for September 22nd at the Courts Mega Store on Main Street.

Sub-Regional Managing Director of Guyana and the Dutch Caribbean, Vincent Gordon said, “the Courts brand has long been a household name in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is intrinsically linked to not only the provision of high-quality products, but it is also lauded for its commitment to the communities in which the stores operate. In Guyana, we continue to build on this pledge as we pride ourselves in being a good corporate citizen. This can be seen in our investment in numerous projects in the areas of sports, education, culture, and heritage. Additionally, our annual events like the Courts Christmas Light Up, which is just around the corner, and our Courts Optical Brighter View program are but a fraction of the programs we support that enhance the lives of our customers and staff alike.”