Eteringbang residents say still being harassed by ‘Sindicatos’ gang

Following a shooting incident at Eteringbang in Region Seven, allegedly involving the Venezuelan ‘Sindicatos Gang’, concerns have risen again among residents that their security is not getting the type of attention needed but the police commander insists that the situation remains under control.

Miners, shopkeepers and residents in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni community have alleged harassment and robbery by the Venezuelan National Guard and the notorious Sindicato gang.

For the past six or more years, some persons had no option but to relocate while others have to fend for themselves despite the presence of members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at the border between Guyana and Venezuela.