Mahdia dorm fire CoI to proceed despite request for stay – Shadick

The Mahdia dormitory fire Commission of Inquiry (CoI) will continue with its work, despite a request from attorney-at-law Dexter Todd for proceedings to be halted since the court matter involving his client is still to be concluded, Commission Secretary, Javed Shadick, told Stabroek News yesterday.

Shadick referenced Section 9 of the Commission of Inquiry Act and stressed that the CoI is fully autonomous and tasked with ensuring that the rights of minors are not violated.

According to the CoI Act Cap 19:03, subject to Article 47 of the Constitution, no proceedings shall be commended for any penalty under this Act, except by the direction of the commissioners. The commissioners may direct their secretary, or such other person as they may think fit, to commence and prosecute the proceedings for such penalty.