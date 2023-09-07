Outgoing US envoy re-emphasizes ‘contract sanctity’

Underscoring contract sanctity, outgoing United States Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch says that Washington does not insert itself into the negotiations involving its private sector and acts only as a facilitator tor ensure those companies know what investment options are available in foreign territories, and as such could not now do so regarding the controversial agreement between ExxonMobil and this country.

“We don’t get involved in the details of these contracts. We don’t certainly get involved in the details of any business. Our goal here is more one of matchmaking,” the Ambassador told Stabroek News in an exclusive interview.

In March of this year, the Ambassador had, in relation to the Exxon deal, emphasised contract sanctity. However, large numbers of Guyanese here and abroad feel that Guyana had been taken advantage of in this deal, as it had no oil and gas expert on its side when the 2016 agreement was signed.