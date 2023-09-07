Section of Bartica stelling shed collapses after heavy winds

A section of the Bartica stelling that was slated to be rehabilitated, yesterday collapsed following high winds and heavy rainfall.

The incident occurred just around 2 pm at the section where passengers would usually disembark with their goods from the ferry.

At that section of the stelling, a frame was left up, as construction workers had taken off some of the roofing and some of the components of the shed over the walkway. This meant that what was left were just some supporting beams, leaving it weak and prone to collapse.