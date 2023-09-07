Impact of extreme heat in the classroom

Dear Editor,

On the first day of the new school year I went to collect my daughter and found her drenched in perspiration and swooning. I enquired how she was feeling and she said “dad, the place is very hot and our classroom is extremely hot and it does not have any fans. I am barely able to focus in class.” The following day my son complained of a headache from the heat. He echoed a similar complaint as his sister regarding the ventilation of his classroom. I am absolutely certain that many other children are experiencing similar difficulties with the extreme heat conditions. Many of us adults are fortunate to have properly ventilated and air conditioned offices to escape the heat.

Yet it still becomes uncomfortable during the day. So spare a thought for our children packed into those crowded rooms in these sweltering conditions. Certainly the Ministry of Education is aware of the serious health and safety implications that can occur as a result of extreme heat conditions.

Hopefully this matter can be tackled headfirst immediately. Here’s hoping that the El Nino task force mandated by the government to tackle all matters pertaining to this extreme weather phenomenon also gets on board to find a solution for our suffering children.

Sincerely,

M. Abraham