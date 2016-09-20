Prisoners flee Lusignan jail during clean up

Two prisoners escaped yesterday after being put to clean the exterior of the Lusignan Prison compound.

Acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy confirmed the escape, which occurred around 10.30 am.

The inmates were identified as Rajendra Deonarine, 29, of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo and Fayouse Shakir, 25, of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Deonarine was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking in narcotics, while Shakir was serving a two-year sentence for break and enter and larceny. They were both scheduled to be released early next year. While the circumstances surrounding their escape remained sketchy up to last evening, reports revealed that the two inmates were among a group that was cleaning outside the prison compound. They were discovered missing after a count was done.

An investigation has since been launched into the escape.

Several efforts made to contact Director of Prisons Carl Graham for a comment proved futile.