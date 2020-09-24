Lusignan prisoners who died during riot were shot in chest – autopsies

Autopsies performed on Winston Herbert and Earl Graham, the two inmates who were fatally wounded after they attempted to escape from the Lusignan Prison on Saturday revealed that they were both shot in the chest.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor yesterday confirmed that the autopsies confirmed that Herbert and Graham died as a result of shock and haemorrhage due to the gunshot wound to the chest.

The autopsies were performed yesterday morning by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.