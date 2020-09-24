Neesa Gopaul case for Court of Appeal on October 1

Five years after being sentenced to a combined 202 years for the gruesome murder of 16-year-old Queen’s College (QC) student Neesa Gopaul, her mother Bibi Sharima-Gopaul and her former lover Jarvis Small will on October 1st make their first appearance before the Court of Appeal.

On that day the appellate court is likely to hold a case management conference (CMC) for the conduct of subsequent proceedings.

On March 5th, 2015 Justice Navindra Singh sentenced Sharima-Gopaul to 106 years in jail, while he sentenced Small, called ‘Barry, to 96 years, following a unanimous guilty verdict by a 12-member jury at the end of the High Court trial.