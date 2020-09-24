Survivor’s advocacy programme to be launched for domestic violence victims

A Survivor’s Advocacy Programme for domestic violence victims is to be launched before the end of the quarter.

This was announced by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud during day three of the National Budget debate which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. She also disclosed that a full restructuring and reorganization of the ministry is planned.

Dr Persaud told the house that when she took over the ministry, she congratulated the staff as it appeared that they had managed to get a lot done with very little. “The childcare programme and many of the other programmes were virtually starved of technical resources” the minister said while adding that persons were brought into the ministry but at the lower levels. The technical expertise that was needed like that of a Childcare Psychologist as well as Social Workers with specialist degrees to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder were not there.