Legal Aid Clinics, Help and Shelter for all regions –Persaud

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud says that offices for Legal Aid services and Help and Shelter will soon be established in all regions.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Persaud expressed concern over the recent spate of domestic violence cases and its impact on victims and their families.

DPI noted that in the 2021 national budget, Help and Shelter received $52 million, the Legal Aid Clinic $94 million and the Linden Legal Aid Clinic, some $20 million.

“So, the attention would be on both, because with domestic violence, we need to have legal representation for persons who cannot afford it because sometimes this is a stumbling block for women. Shelter is also key because when they leave their homes, where do they go”, Persaud stated.

Persaud said her ministry would soon launch a public education and awareness campaign to tackle the issue nationwide. The campaign will focus on anger management and the Survivors Advocates Programme, targeting persons with violent tendencies. Family and couples counselling will also be available.

Strengthening partnerships with civil society and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will also be among the focus of the ministry to address the issue of domestic violence, DPI said.

“In terms of domestic violence, it’s not that the ministry …can do it alone. It has to be a collaboration between the ministry and the police first, but also the wider society, civil society, as well as persons who are in NGOs who work in the area of domestic violence.

“So, let us know the cases, get the cases to us, get them to report so that we can help these women. We don’t want these women to feel that there is no support; there is … the bottom line is we have to get the women away from the perpetrators and abusers,” Persaud said.

DPI said that the 914-emergency hotline, launched in December, has been linked to all services available to victims of domestic violence. These include immediate access to shelters, counselling and other psychosocial support, and access to training programmes offered by the ministry.

However, Persaud said people have not been fully utilising these services. She said several persons have been calling 914 for information for other services offered by the ministry.

“I think 914 should be used more. It is a hotline not only for adult victims, it’s a hotline that children can call because it filters right back to Childcare and Protection, and we have also been focusing on elderly abuse,” Persaud said. She added that her ministry would also be reviewing legislation that protects domestic violence and other abuse victims.